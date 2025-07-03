Mac Jones: I’m working hard to be ready to play when they need me

Kyle Shanahan helped Sam Darnold rejuvenate his career. Mac Jones is hoping the 49ers coach can do the same for him.

Jones, who has started 49 games in his career, signed a two-year deal with the 49ers this offseason and will back up Brock Purdy.

“Just continue to grow as a player and a person and a teammate,” Jones told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I know it’s going to take care of itself, the way I work. And they’ve rubbed off on me, too.

“So, I’m working hard. They’re working hard, and my goal is to be ready to play when I have to go in, and that’s all you can ask for.”

After the Patriots selected Jones with the 15th overall pick in 2021, he won 10 games, threw 22 touchdown passes and earned Pro Bowl honors. In the three seasons since then — two more with the Patriots and one with the Jaguars — Jones is 10-22 as a starter with 32 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

Jones said Shanahan already has rubbed off on him in the short time they’ve been together.

“I’ve obviously learned a lot in my past [from Bill Belichick] about the defensive side of the ball, but to learn more about offense and defense together has been a big benefit so far,” Jones said.