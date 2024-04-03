Magic Johnson becomes a billionaire on Forbes’ annual list

The world reportedly has 2,781 billionaires. One of them is now, officially per Forbes, Commanders limited partner Magic Johnson.

Johnson, who rose to fame as a basketball star with the Lakers, is worth $1.2 billion, in the assessment of the folks who put the list together.

Last year, Johnson bought four percent of the Commanders in a $6.05 billion transaction. That translates to $242 million.

The richest person in the world is Bernard Arnault, at an estimated $233 million. Fourteen people are in the $100 billion club; none currently own NFL franchise. Jeff Bezos, third at $194 billion, is believed to be interested in eventually buying a team.

“Rob Walton & family,” as designated on the list, has $77.4 billion. That puts them at No. 19. And it gives Denver the richest NFL ownership group, by far.

The next NFL owner on the list is David Tepper of the Panthers, at No. 94. He’s worth $20.6 billion. Which can pay for a lot of drinks to be thrown on an unsuspecting Jaguars fan.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke is third in the NFL and 115th on the list, at $16.2 billion.

The world has more billionaires than ever. Given that the NFL has 32 multi-billion-dollar franchises, it’s no surprise that folks in and around Kansas City refused to extend a sales tax to help pay for renovations to the stadium in which the Chiefs play. Now more than ever, NFL owners can afford to pay for their own stadiums.