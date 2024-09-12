Malik Nabers on Jayden Daniels: He took stress off me, I took stress off him

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels no longer have any money on the line concerning the offensive rookie of the year award, but Nabers said things will still be competitive when the former LSU teammates get together this weekend.

Nabers, who spoke to reporters before the Giants announced he was limited in practice with a knee injury, said he expects to “talk smack” with Daniels over the course of Sunday’s game. Nabers also said that is just an in-game thing and that the two players have a “brotherly relationship” that lifted them both to the top of the first round of this year’s draft.

“Yeah, for sure,” Nabers said, via a transcript from the team. “Without him, I probably wouldn’t be here right now, so having that guy as my quarterback, it took a lot of stress off me, so I took a lot of stress off him too getting open. But we’re in a different space right now, but it’s still the same game.”

Nabers’s current quarterback could use some help taking stress off his shoulders, so the Giants will be hoping the wideout is healthy enough to be there for Daniel Jones in Washington.