Daniel Jones: I understand fan frustration, but my concern is people in this building

Giants head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen stuck with quarterback Daniel Jones as the team’s starter this offseason and that decision wasn’t met with much happiness in the first week of the regular season.

Boos rained down on Jones and the Giants during a 28-6 home loss to the Vikings that saw Jones go 22-of-42 passes for 186 yards and two interceptions. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown, which gives Jones three pick-sixes against two touchdown passes since he signed his new contract ahead of the 2023 season.

On Wednesday, Jones said he understands that fans are “upset and frustrated” with how the team has played since the start of last season but made it clear his chief concern is how he’s viewed by the organization.

“I’ve said a number of times I’m concerned about the people in this building, and I think I’ve got plenty of help, plenty of good coaching, plenty of good teammates to work with here,” Jones said, via a transcript from the team. “That’s what I’m focused on. I’ve got people I trust, who I have relationships with, who can help me out. But in terms of other people and what they have to say or what they think from their perspective and what their observations are, it’s really not very important to me.”

The problem for Jones is that people outside the building buy the tickets and fill the seats at MetLife Stadium. That building began clearing out in the third quarter while those that remained made it clear they weren’t happy with the product and those things have been big contributors to the frequent regime changes that have become part of the landscape around the Giants in recent years.

It felt like Daboll, Schoen and Jones had started to usher in a new era with their playoff win in the 2022 season, but that feels like it happened a long time ago.