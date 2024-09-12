 Skip navigation
Giants add Malik Nabers to injury report as limited participant

  
Published September 12, 2024 04:01 PM

There is a new injury concern with Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers.

New York added Nabers to the team’s practice report on Thursday as a limited participant with a knee injury.

Nabers spoke to reporters after the session, but it was before the injury report came out. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News notes that some players went up to the rookie in the locker room to ask how he was doing.

Nabers caught five passes for 66 yards in his debut against Minnesota last week.

Also on the injury report, cornerback Nick McCloud (knee), linebacker Darius Muasau (knee), and receiver Gunner Olszewski (groin) remained out of practice.

Receiver Darius Slayton (concussion protocol) was upgraded from a non-participant to a limited participant.

Linebacker Micah McFadden (groin) remained full.