Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys remain unavailable with NFLPA licensing deal unsigned

Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the practice field in his No. 18 Cardinals jersey this weekend at rookie minicamp, but fans wanting to buy that jersey can’t.

Harrison’s jersey is still not for sale as he continues to decline to sign the NFLPA’s joint licensing agreement.

That agreement is what allows players’ names, images and likenesses to be used in merchandise from jerseys to the Madden video game. Almost every player signs it because there’s no way to make money off jersey sales without it, but Harrison is in a unique situation because he signed an NIL deal with Fanatics while he was still at Ohio State, and now that he’s in the NFL and Fanatics has the opportunity to make more money off selling his Cardinals jersey, he wants Fanatics to agree to renegotiate before he gives them that right.

Harrison hasn’t publicly disclosed what it is that would get him to sign the deal.

“I’ll continue to talk to my team and we’ll do what’s best for me moving forward,” Harrison said, via ESPN. “We’ll just take it one day at a time. I just got drafted so I’m trying to enjoy the moment and be happy while I can at the moment.”

While other top picks like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye have top-selling jerseys, NFL Shop and other outlets can’t offer Harrison’s jersey. That won’t change until Harrison signs, and Harrison doesn’t sound like he’s in any hurry.