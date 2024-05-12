 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys remain unavailable with NFLPA licensing deal unsigned

  
Published May 12, 2024 05:51 AM

Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the practice field in his No. 18 Cardinals jersey this weekend at rookie minicamp, but fans wanting to buy that jersey can’t.

Harrison’s jersey is still not for sale as he continues to decline to sign the NFLPA’s joint licensing agreement.

That agreement is what allows players’ names, images and likenesses to be used in merchandise from jerseys to the Madden video game. Almost every player signs it because there’s no way to make money off jersey sales without it, but Harrison is in a unique situation because he signed an NIL deal with Fanatics while he was still at Ohio State, and now that he’s in the NFL and Fanatics has the opportunity to make more money off selling his Cardinals jersey, he wants Fanatics to agree to renegotiate before he gives them that right.

Harrison hasn’t publicly disclosed what it is that would get him to sign the deal.

I’ll continue to talk to my team and we’ll do what’s best for me moving forward,” Harrison said, via ESPN. “We’ll just take it one day at a time. I just got drafted so I’m trying to enjoy the moment and be happy while I can at the moment.”

While other top picks like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye have top-selling jerseys, NFL Shop and other outlets can’t offer Harrison’s jersey. That won’t change until Harrison signs, and Harrison doesn’t sound like he’s in any hurry.