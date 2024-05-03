 Skip navigation
Report: Marvin Harrison Jr. declines to sign NFLPA licensing deal as leverage for new Fanatics deal

  
Published May 3, 2024 07:40 PM

Eight nights ago, Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. held a jersey with his name on it. But no one can buy a jersey with his name on it, since he hasn’t signed the NFLPA joint licensing agreement.

John Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports that, even though Harrison hasn’t signed the NFLPA licensing deal, he has an existing deal with Fanatics, the distributor of NFL player jerseys.

Per the report, Harrison signed the contract with Fanatics before the 2023 season. The deal is worth more than $1 million, and it covers autographs, signed trading cards, game-worn apparel and other marketing opportunities. Harrison reportedly is trying to use his reluctance to sign the standard NFLPA licensing deal as leverage to do a new Fanatics deal.

While union membership is mandatory, no player is required to sign the NFLPA licensing deal. Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington is one of the most prominent examples of a persistent refusal to sign — as evidenced by his chronic absence from the Madden game.