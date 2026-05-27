Matt LaFleur on Josh Jacobs: We’ll let the process play out

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur opened a Wednesday press conference by making his first public comments on running back Josh Jacobs’s arrest.

Jacobs was arrested in Wisconsin over the weekend and faces five criminal charges, including a felony charge of strangulation. He also faces misdemeanor charges of battery/domestic abuse, criminal damage to property/domestic abuse, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse and intimidation of a victim.

The Packers released a statement saying they were aware of the matter and declining further comment.

“I’m gonna stick with the statement that we put out as an organization and just let the process play out,” LaFleur said, via Michael Gross of Fox 11 News.

LaFleur was asked whether the team will be making plans to play without Jacobs for some portion of the season and said “a lot’s gonna happen between now and then” before answering another question about the overall makeup of the running back group.

“I like the guys that we have, but, certainly, you can never have enough,” LaFleur said.

Jacobs’s attorneys released a statement saying that their client “vehemently denies” the charges related to his arrest.