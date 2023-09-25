Matt Ryan on Jets: I’ve got no interest in doing that right now

Over the weekend, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan had both reached out to the Jets about joining the team in the wake of Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles tear.

The Jets declined to explore things further with either QB.

Ryan is working for CBS Sports this season and was on one of their digital shows Monday morning to discuss the weekend slate. Ryan was asked during the segment if he has any interest in joining the Jets.

“No, not on my end,” Ryan said, adding he’s enjoying working with his CBS broadcast crew. “But, to clear it up, my agent is one of the best at what he does — Todd France is incredible. And he wouldn’t be doing his job if he wasn’t looking into certain situations.

“But he and I talked and I’ve got no interest in doing that right now. I’m enjoying what I’m doing.”

The 2016 MVP, Ryan spent a tumultuous year with the Colts in 2022 after 14 seasons with the Falcons. In 12 games, Ryan completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and 15 fumbles. He was sacked 38 times on a career-high 7.6 percent of his dropbacks.

The Jets’ offense may be sputtering with Zach Wilson, but it’s tough to believe Ryan would be much of an improvement after his performance last year.