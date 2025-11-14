Matthew Golden, Lukas Van Ness are questionable for the Packers

Wide receiver Matthew Golden missed the Packers’ loss to the Eagles in Week 10 and the team is hoping to get him back in Week 11.

Golden, who has a shoulder injury, is listed as questionable to play against the Giants on Sunday. He was a limited participant in practice all three days this week.

The Packers also listed defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) as questionable to play. Van Ness returned to practice this week after missing the last four games.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) is the only player ruled out for Sunday. Wide receiver Savion Williams (foot) is listed as questionable and wide receiver Christian Watson (knee, hamstring) has no designation after being added to the injury report on Thursday.