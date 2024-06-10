 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_dkseg_240610.jpg
Mahomes leads the 2024 NFL MVP odds
nbc_pft_sundaytickettrialcontinues_240610.jpg
Why NFL requires Sunday Ticket’s high prices
nbc_pft_sundaytickettrial_240610.jpg
Unpacking specifics of Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Matthew Judon shows up for Patriots’ mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 10, 2024 12:48 PM

As expected, Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon was on the practice field today for the team’s mandatory minicamp.

It was the first time this offseason that Judon has been seen publicly at the Patriots’ facility, as he has appeared to skip voluntary offseason workouts, although Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo described Judon as “in and out” of the facility this offseason.

It was also the first time anyone has seen Judon in uniform since October 1, 2023, when he suffered a season-ending torn biceps.

Judon is scheduled to earn a base salary of $6.5 million in the final year of his contract and would like to make more, but he previously confirmed he won’t skip any work that could get him fined because, “I ain’t giving no money away.”

Now Judon is ensuring he’ll avoid fines for skipping minicamp. Whether the Patriots give him the new contract he wants remains to be seen, but he’ll likely be there for training camp for the same reason.