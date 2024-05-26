 Skip navigation
Matthew Judon will attend Patriots’ minicamp: I ain’t giving no money away

  
Published May 26, 2024 05:30 PM

It’s unclear how much Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon has been around the team during the voluntary offseason program. He missed the organized team activity that was open to the media last week, and coach Jerod Mayo said Judon has been “in and out” of the team facility.

It’s also unclear whether Judon’s absence is contract related.

He signed a four-year, $56 million deal in 2021 and is scheduled to earn a base salary of $6.5 million in the final year of his contract. Judon did limited work at training camp last summer before the Patriots gave him a $12 million bump in guaranteed money.

He had a chance to make $18 million more in incentives but tore his biceps in Week 4 last season.

On Sunday, organizers of Judon’s youth football camp requested no contract questions to the four-time Pro Bowler, giving the impression his absence at the team’s offseason program is contract related.

Judon, though, did make one thing clear: He will attend the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp to avoid $101,000 in fines.

“Hell, yeah,” Judon told Karen Guregian of MassLive, “I ain’t giving no money away.”

Judon is back to full health and ready for his ninth season.