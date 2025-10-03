Matthew Stafford: I love that we went for it, we’re not playing for a tie

The Rams lost on Thursday night when they eschewed a field goal that would have tied the game with 3:41 left in overtime and went for it on fourth-and-1. They got stopped, but quarterback Matthew Stafford wasn’t second-guessing the decision to go for it.

“I love that we went for it. We’re not playing for a tie. Let’s go. Just wish we would have kept the drive alive and found a way to score,” Stafford said.

The fourth-and-1 call was a Kyren Williams run into the line that went nowhere, but Stafford said he thought it was a good play call, the 49ers just out-executed the Rams on the play.

“That’s a bread-and-butter short-yardage call for us, so I didn’t have any problem with it,” Stafford said.

Stafford played well in the game, completing 30 of 47 passes for 389 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. But the game came down to that fourth-and-1, and the Rams came up short.