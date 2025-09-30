Mike McDaniel: Tyreek Hill is not currently expected to need multiple surgeries on knee

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is undergoing surgery on Tuesday, with head coach Mike McDaniel confirming in his Tuesday press conference that the procedure will repair multiple ligaments.

“Obviously, his season’s done,” McDaniel said. “Our focus is, as a team, is to support him. I think there was some competitive greatness from our doctors, for critical execution in a very timely fashion that did very well for the injury for him. I can’t say enough about that. And as a team, we’re supporting our teammate. And he’s very steadfast on us, as a team, getting ready for the Carolina Panthers. So, that’s kind of where that’s at.”

McDaniel did not have a recovery timeline for Hill, but noted that the receiver is not currently expected to need multiple surgeries.

“It hasn’t been deemed to be anything beyond this surgery and we’re very hopeful for it to turn out well,” McDaniel said. “It’s just executing this procedure and seeing what happens from there.”

McDaniel praised the medical professionals who were helping Hill on Monday night, noting that their urgency prevented Hill’s injury from becoming any worse.

“The medical care was top-flight when we absolutely needed it,” McDaniel said. “I would say from all the medical knowledge I have, or have been sped up on, that you’re exactly right, that the major things that you want to avoid in something that serious were avoided.”

While it’s impossible to replicate Hill’s exact skillset with another player, McDaniel noted that the team got plenty of reps operating without Hill during the offseason. In many ways, that’s prepared the club for what it has to do now.

“There’s a lot of guys that contribute on the team,” McDaniel said. “You’re exactly right, you don’t just copy/paste or say, hey, it’s one human being. It’s not that. However, it’s a combination of various individuals — not just in the receivers room — that I think need to continue to develop and now have a heightened sense of urgency so that we can spread the ball around and make up for his production.”

Hill recorded 21 catches for 265 yards with one touchdown before suffering the injury on Monday night.