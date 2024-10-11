Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson will likely be active as No. 2 QB

Justin Fields will get at least one more go as Steelers starting quarterback.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Friday press conference that Russell Wilson had a good week, but is likely to be the No. 2 QB for Sunday’s matchup with Las Vegas.

“He’s proven his health, now it’s just a matter of knocking the rust off,” Tomlin said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. “He’s probably going to be active as the No. 2 quarterback. I like what I’ve seen out here. But again, health and rust are two different things.

“I thought he had a good week, displaying his health, ability to protect himself. And now it’s just the process of getting re-acclimated to the ball.”

Wilson has been sidelined by a calf injury through the first five weeks of the season, though he has been the emergency third quarterback for Pittsburgh. The last few days have been the first time he’s practiced in full all season, though Tomlin noted earlier this week that Wilson’s reps would come with the scout team.

Wilson said this week that if he’s called upon, he’ll “be ready to play and play at a high level.”

In five games, Fields has completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 961 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 172 yards with three TDs.

Pittsburgh’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.