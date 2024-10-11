Russell Wilson on his role for Sunday: That’s a good question

Russell Wilson has never played in a game he hasn’t started. He has served as the backup only twice in his career, and that came in the final two games of his career in Denver last year.

He will dress for his 191st NFL game Sunday against the Raiders, and Wilson is expected to begin the day on the sideline.

If Wilson knows his role, he isn’t saying.

“That’s a good question,” Wilson said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I think for me I’m preparing in my mind to be ready to go. That’s kind of my mentality, to help us win, whatever that is.”

Wilson was the starter the day he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in the offseason, and even after the team traded for Justin Fields. Wilson, though, lost his job to a calf injury.

He’s a full participant in practice now and medically cleared to return to game action.

“We all want to play,” Wilson said. “We all want to be out there. I’ve never been in this place that I’m in, and it’s tough. But at the same time, you know there are better days ahead. There are challenges along the way.”

Wilson served as the emergency third quarterback for the first five games, available to play only if Fields and Kyle Allen were injured. He should dress as the No. 2 quarterback this week, and Wilson said he will be ready if needed.

“I feel confident I’ll be ready to play and play at a high level,” Wilson said. “I think we’re being really smart. This is my first week of really being back out there with the guys and playing, so I feel really confident about that. The ball is spinning. That’s a good thing. I have no doubt in my mind once I step in between the white lines that I’ll be ready to go.

“The biggest thing is being able to run and move around well. I’ve started to run the past couple of weeks, a little bit by little bit every day and be smart about it. I was able to move around today. It’s a process. It’s a process that I don’t love, but also, at the same time, you get to figure out your mental fortitude. You can always lead in different ways. That’s important. This is a big game for us. We’re 3-2, and we have to focus on playing a really talented Raiders team.”