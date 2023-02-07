 Skip navigation
Mike Vrabel: Tim Kelly a “perfect fit” for us right now

  
Published February 7, 2023 12:47 PM
The Titans announced a series of coaching moves on Tuesday and the headline one involved promoting Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator.

Kelly joined the team last year and moves up to the top of the offensive coaching staff in the wake of Todd Downing’s firing at the end of the season. During a conference call on Tuesday afternoon, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that he thinks Kelly brings exactly what he was looking for on offense.

“I think it’s the right fit for us at this time, it’s the perfect fit,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel explained that he doesn’t believe “everything is broken” offensively in Tennessee and Kelly’s promotion ensures “familiarity” with the offense heading into next season.

It won’t be total carryover, however, and Thursday’s moves also included hiring Charles London as the team’s new passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. London was previously the quarterbacks coach in Atlanta and Vrabel said he expects his arrival to bring new things that can build on what he feels the team has done well in the past.