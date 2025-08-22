Mike Vrabel wants to find “rats” leaking injury info

On Thursday afternoon, a report emerged that Patriots receiver Ja’Lynn Polk would be out for the season due to a shoulder injury.

New England head coach Mike Vrabel apparently wasn’t so happy to see that get out.

After last night’s preseason matchup with the Giants, Vrabel was asked if he could add anything to the report.

“No,” Vrabel said, via transcript from the team. “Other than I’d like to find out where some of these come from. Some of these rats around here. We’ll figure that out.”

So, Vrabel doesn’t like injury leaks. But if and when the Patriots make a move with Polk — such as potentially placing him on injured reserve — it’ll become clear whether or not that reporting was accurate.