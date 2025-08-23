MRI on Micah Parsons’ back comes back “pretty clean”

Micah Parsons occasionally has cited a back tightness for not practicing with the Cowboys. He and Trevon Diggs even made a joke about it in Parsons’ initial media session at the start of camp.

It’s certainly something he could use to continue his hold in during the regular season as he seeks a contract extension.

The Cowboys, though, recently had Parsons undergo an MRI, and Brian Schottenheimer said Saturday the results were “pretty clean.”

Parsons had been engaged with his team and his teammates, even as he watched practice and preseason games from the sideline, until Friday night. Parsons spent time during the game against the Falcons lying on a training table with his eyes closed.

Parsons defended his actions on social media, saying he would “never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives.”

Schottenheimer said Saturday that the team would handle Parsons’ conduct at the game internally after he talks to Parsons on Sunday when the team returns to The Star.

“I am aware of it. . . . I need to figure out what he was doing, why he was doing it,” Schottenheimer said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Until I talk to him, I’m not going to talk about it.”