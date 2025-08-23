 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons: I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives

  
Published August 23, 2025 04:00 AM

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is not happy with his team or his lack of a new contract, and he didn’t wear his jersey while every other Cowboy did during Friday night’s preseason game. But one thing he says he would never do is treat his teammates with disrespect.

Parsons was pictured lying down on the training table on the sideline, appearing uninterested in the game, but on social media he amplified reporter Mike Leslie of WFAA pointing out that he was only on the training table for a short time.

“I actually appreciate this,” Parsons wrote. “The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild—and if he hadn’t said anything, everyone would’ve just run with it. I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives.”

Although the preseason doesn’t matter to star players, it’s still of vital importance to the players competing for roster spots, and it would be a bad look for a star like Parsons to disregard those players. Parsons is making clear that his feelings about the Cowboys and their refusal to pay him what he wants do not extend to the teammates still working to make the team.