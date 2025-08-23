Micah Parsons: I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is not happy with his team or his lack of a new contract, and he didn’t wear his jersey while every other Cowboy did during Friday night’s preseason game. But one thing he says he would never do is treat his teammates with disrespect.

Parsons was pictured lying down on the training table on the sideline, appearing uninterested in the game, but on social media he amplified reporter Mike Leslie of WFAA pointing out that he was only on the training table for a short time.

“I actually appreciate this,” Parsons wrote. “The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild—and if he hadn’t said anything, everyone would’ve just run with it. I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives.”

Although the preseason doesn’t matter to star players, it’s still of vital importance to the players competing for roster spots, and it would be a bad look for a star like Parsons to disregard those players. Parsons is making clear that his feelings about the Cowboys and their refusal to pay him what he wants do not extend to the teammates still working to make the team.