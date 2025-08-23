Micah Parsons sends a message on sideline of Cowboys’ preseason game

One day after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had plenty of inflammatory things to say about the contract impasse with linebacker Micah Parsons, Parsons sent a message of his own (beyond social media).

Although he reported to AT&T Stadium for the preseason finale against the Falcons, Parsons was the only player to not wear his jersey. And he spent time on the training table, projecting a general vibe of disinterest in the contest and disinclination to be present for it.

Three weeks ago today, Parsons posted a public plea to be traded. He has not rescinded his request.

Although the Cowboys have shown no willingness to trade him, the question becomes whether Parsons play in the regular-season opener at Philadelphia, in only 13 days.

He has not practiced during training camp, citing back tightness. Jones has expressed skepticism about the injury, brushing it off as a negotiating tactic.

Jones also characterized the trade request as basic negotiation. But Jones doesn’t seem to be willing to negotiate at this point. He has repeatedly said Parsons is under contract. And, at this point, Jones seems to be daring Parsons to not play.

If that happens, what will the Cowboys do? If Parsons is committed to not playing — and if he sticks to his position that his back is tight — will the Cowboys force the issue? Or will they simple hope that, at some point, a football player who loves football will set aside his discontent and play football?