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Nasir Adderley signs with Colts after ending retirement

  
Published April 14, 2026 02:31 PM

Nasir Adderley is officially back in the league.

After ending his three-year retirement, Adderley has signed with the Colts, the team announced on Tuesday.

Adderley, 28, retired after completing his rookie contract with the Chargers following the 2022 season. He appeared in 50 games with 44 starts for Los Angeles, recording 12 passes defensed, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

A second-round pick in 2019, Adderley was a free agent when he retired, giving him the ability to now sign with any team.

Adderley announced on social media in February that he intended to return to the NFL.

Indianapolis previously added safeties Jonathan Owens and Juanyeh Thomas in free agency this offseason.