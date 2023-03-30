 Skip navigation
Nathan Peterman to re-sign with Bears

  
Published March 30, 2023 12:54 PM
The Bears are keeping one of their quarterbacks entering the 2023 offseason program.

Nathan Peterman is re-signing with the Bears, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Peterman spent last season with Chicago, appearing in three games. He started the last game of the season, completing 11-of-19 passes for 114 yards with a touchdown.

A Bills fifth-round pick in 2017, Peterman has appeared in 13 games with five starts for the Bills, Raiders, and Bears. He’s completed 53.1 percent of his career passes for 712 yards with four touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Earlier in the offseason, the Bears added P.J. Walker through free agency and released Trevor Siemian to adjust the group behind starter Justin Fields.