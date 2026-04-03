NFL closes door on Personal Conduct Policy probe involving Rashee Rice

Here’s a Good Friday afternoon news dump that counts as good news for the Chiefs and receiver Rashee Rice.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league concluded today that Rice “has not engaged in conduct that violates the personal conduct policy” regarding allegations of domestic violence made by his former girlfriend.

Said Rice’s attorney, Sean Lindsey: “Mr. Rice wants to thank the NFL for their thorough investigation, and looks forward to the start of the 2026-27 NFL season.”

The investigation opened in January, when social-media allegations surfaced regarding Rice. In February, Rice was sued by the alleged victim.

The lawsuit remains. If Rice ultimately loses, that could prompt the NFL to take another look at the situation. For now, though, the league has decided there’s no basis for imposing discipline for Rice.

And the stakes were high for him. After missing six games in 2025 due to a Personal Conduct Policy violation resulting from a street racing incident that happened just over two years ago, Rice would have been subject to enhanced penalties as a repeat offender.