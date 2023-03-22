 Skip navigation
NFL conducting annual Competition Committee agenda preview on Friday

  
Published March 22, 2023 04:46 PM
nbc_pft_nflproposals_230314
March 14, 2023 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the various rule changes proposed by NFL teams, from a return of the third QB rule, to a fourth-and-20 onside kick alternative and more.

During the first day of free agency, the NFL released the various proposed rule changes submitted by the teams. On Friday, the NFL will conduct a conference call reviewing the proposals made by the Competition Committee.

These are the more official proposals. Those accepted and endorsed by the group specifically appointed to suggest revisions to the owners.

Late Friday morning, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent, Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay, and NFL executive V.P. of communications, public affairs, and policy Jeff Miller will be discussing rules proposals with the media, along with items from the health and safety agenda, in advance of the upcoming annual meetings in Arizona.

Like the team-based proposals, 24 owners must approve of any changes in order for them to become effective. While some believe that proposals form the Competition Committee are routinely rubber stamped, that’s not the case.

In the end, the owners do whatever they choose to do. They can accept or reject any and all proposals. They can fashion new rules on the fly, like they essentially did five years ago, with the rule against lowering the helmet and making forcible contact with an opponent.