NFL suspends Texans minority owner Javier Loya indefinitely, fines him $500,000

More than a year after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge that resolved a criminal sexual abuse case, Texans minority owner Javier Loya has received a punishment under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Via Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, the league has suspended Loya indefinitely. He also was fined $500,000. Loya may apply for reinstatement in June 2026.

In a statement to the Chronicle, the league said Loya has had no involvement with the Texans or league affairs since being charged in 2023.

The case against Loya reportedly traced to a pair of parties at his Louisville home in May 2022. For both, Loya allegedly hired female models from a local agency. The models accused him of sexual abuse.

As to the first party, one of the women reportedly claimed Loya “touched her and spoke to her in a sexual manner, grabbing her butt and breasts without her consent.” As to the second party, multiple women reportedly alleged that Loya “touched them, kissed them and pulled their hair, among other allegations.” One woman claims Loya “reached his hand inside her underwear and penetrated her.” Another woman reportedly contended that Loya picked her up, threw him over her shoulder, and placed his hand inside her underwear.

Loya was charged with one count of rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. He denied all charges.

“The Texans cooperated with the NFL’s investigation and fully support the suspension of Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners,” the Texans told the Chronicle in a statement. “This behavior has no place in our organization or our community. Since charges were first filed, Mr. Loya has been prohibited from participating in any Club or League activities. That will continue indefinitely in accordance with the NFL’s decision.”

The lack of any formal action against Loya was raised by attorney Tony Buzbee in a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the legal claims of Cary McNair, the son of late Texans founder Robert McNair and the brother of Texans owner Cal McNair.

While both the league and the Texans have used the ominous-sounding term “indefinite” in describing the ban, Loya definitely may apply for reinstatement in six months.