Report: Charges against Javier Loya arise from parties at his Louisville home

More details are emerging regarding the criminal charges pending against Texans limited partner Javier Loya.

According to WDRB.com, court documents show that Loya held a pair of parties at his Louisville home in May 2022. For both, Loya allegedly hired female models from a local agency. The models accuse him of sexual abuse.

The parties were held on May 15 and May 16, 2022. As to the first party, one of the women claims Loya “touched her and spoke to her in a sexual manner, grabbing her butt and breasts without her consent,” per the report.

As to the second party, multiple women allege that Loya “touched them, kissed them and pulled their hair, among other allegations.” One woman claims Loya “reached his hand inside her underwear and penetrated her.”

Another woman contends that Loya picked her up, threw him over her shoulder, and placed his hand inside her underwear.

Loya’s lawyer has issued a sweeping denial of the allegations. While Loya is entitled to all Constitutional protections including the presumption of innocence, the fact that multiple victims have made accusations makes it harder to sell fabrication, exaggeration, or embellishment to the general public.

It also will make it harder for Loya to prevail in court, unless he chooses to testify. Even then, he’ll need to overcome the fact that multiple people have come forward to make these allegations. While not impossible, it will be more difficult as a practical matter than if only one person were making claims against him.

Ultimately, the truth needs to come out. If he’s guilty, he deserves to be convicted. If he’s not, he deserves to be exonerated.

A pretrial conference has been set for August 22. Loya is free on $50,000 bond.