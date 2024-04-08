Texans minority owner Javier Loya resolves criminal charges with plea to misdemeanor, $100 fine

Last August, a rape charge against Texans minority owner Javier Loya came to light, several months after the criminal process officially commenced. The case has now been resolved.

“In May of 2023, charges against Javier Loya were brought by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which Mr. Loya immediately and vigorously denied,” Loya’s attorney, Andrew J. Sarne, said in a statement provided to PFT by Leonardo Basterra of The Voice Society, a P.R. firm. “After a thorough examination of evidence over the last year, the prosecution has dismissed all seven counts. Mr. Loya has agreed to accept a charge of ‘harassment with intent to annoy’, a class B misdemeanor. A $100.00 fine was paid by Mr. Loya.

“While still expressing his innocence, this process has been very difficult for him and his family. Throughout this ordeal, Mr. Loya had unwavering faith in the legal system despite enduring intense public scrutiny and prejudgment before due process was completely afforded to him. With this resolution, Mr. Loya will focus on family and a return to normality.”

Although the most serious charges were dismissed, Loya still pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. The question now becomes whether he will face discipline from the NFL under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Given that the conduct policy specifically prohibits ‘stalking, harassment, or similar forms of intimidation.’ the fact that Loya pleaded guilty to ‘harassment with intent to annoy’ would suggest that some sort of sanction will occur.