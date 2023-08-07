Texans minority owner Javier Loya faces rape charge in Kentucky

Javier Loya, a successful Houston businessman and a minority owner of the Texans since 2002, faces multiple criminal charges in Kentucky.

PFT has learned that Loya faces one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Based on public records posted online, the case is set for a pretrial conference on August 22.

The date of the alleged incident is not yet known. According to the clerk of criminal courts in Jefferson County, Kentucky, the arrest warrant was issued on May 10, 2023.

Loya is the co-founder and CEO of OTC Global Holdings, LP.

“We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners,” the Texans said in a statement issued to PFT. “We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities.”

The NFL has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

UPDATE 10:57 a.m. ET: The NFL has sent a statement via email. “The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed,” a league spokesperson said. “Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees.”