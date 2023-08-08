Lawyer: Allegations against Javier Loya arise from May 2022 incident

On Monday, word emerged that Texans limited partner Javier Loya faces multiple charges from an arrest warrant issued on May 10, 2023. His lawyer explains that the underlying incident happened a year earlier.

“The allegations were made in May 2022,” attorney Andrew Sarne said in a statement issued Tuesday. “It took the Commonwealth [of Kentucky] more than a year to indict. Mr. Loya made the highly unusual offer to sit down with law enforcement and answer any and all questions. That offer was rejected, and Mr. Loya was indicted with no notice whatsoever. He was not ever informed that any Grand Jury was considering his case.”

Sarne’s statement also suggests “possible racial overtones to the allegations, with at least one complaint of an assault by a group of Mexicans.” Loya is Mexican-American.

“Mr. Loya will continue to work through the legal process and looks forward to clearing his name,” Sarne said, reiterating Loya’s strong denial of the claims against him.

A pre-trial conference is set for August 22. Loya has been charged with one count of rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse.