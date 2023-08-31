NFL will not discipline Tyreek Hill for incident at marina

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said last month that he was not concerned about getting suspended by the league as a result of a June altercation at a Florida marina and he has no reason to change that view.

The NFL said on Thursday that Hill will not face any discipline for the incident under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Hill reached an undisclosed settlement with a worker at the marina who accused Hill of striking him during a disagreement on June 18. Hill did not face any criminal charges after an investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Now that the league has also declined to discipline Hill, the wideout is fully on track for the start of the 2023 season.