NFLPA discloses that former security officer Craig Jones intends to sue the union

The NFL Players Association’s annual LM-2 form includes plenty of information about the money paid to leadership and others. It includes other significant tidbits of information.

Via veteran sports business reporter Daniel Kaplan, the NFLPA’s latest LM-2 discloses that former union security officer Craig Jones will be suing over his 2026 termination.

“Craig Jones, a former employee of the NFLPA, through counsel has communicated an intention to file suit against the NFLPA seeking damages for discrimination,” a footnote to the NFLPA’s report explains. “Suit has not been filed and therefore it is premature to assess liability or exposure.”

Jones came under internal scrutiny for speaking to the media about union matters. He was placed on administrative leave before he was eventually fired.

Jones first gained public notoriety in July 2025, thanks to an email sent to all NFLPA staff after the abrupt resignation of former NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell.

”.....and what of JC Tretter?” Jones wrote at that time. “He is the progenitor of this whole tawdry episode of poseurs, 30 pieces of silver, player leadership manque and avarice. What of him? God bless the NFLPA so that it may return to its hallowed annals.”

Tretter has since resigned from his position as NFLPA chief strategy officer before returning earlier this year as executive director. (He was elected to the position after Jones was fired.)

Jones, when suit is filed, will join former NFLPA in-house counsel Heather McPhee with wrongful-termination lawsuits against the union.

Jones worked for the NFLPA for more than 17 years. He sent a parting shot after being fired, in an email that strongly hinted at a plan to challenge the termination of his employment in court.