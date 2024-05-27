 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFLPA has no comment on Brandon McManus allegations

  
Published May 27, 2024 07:40 PM

The early stages of any situation involving allegations of misconduct consist of seeking comment from all relevant parties.

The current employer of kicker Brandon McManus — the Commanders — issued one. His employer at the time of the alleged incident, the Jaguars, had no comment.

We’ve asked the NFL for comment. Because McManus is and has been a member of the NFL Players Association’s Executive Committee since 2022, we requested comment from the NFLPA as well. Tge union had no comment.

It’s still expected that McManus will be issuing a comment on the matter tonight.

McManus was accused in a lawsuit filed on Friday of sexually assaulting two flight attendants on the team’s trip to London in 2023. The Jaguars also have been sued for failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment during the flight.