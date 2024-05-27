NFLPA has no comment on Brandon McManus allegations

The early stages of any situation involving allegations of misconduct consist of seeking comment from all relevant parties.

The current employer of kicker Brandon McManus — the Commanders — issued one. His employer at the time of the alleged incident, the Jaguars, had no comment.

We’ve asked the NFL for comment. Because McManus is and has been a member of the NFL Players Association’s Executive Committee since 2022, we requested comment from the NFLPA as well. Tge union had no comment.

It’s still expected that McManus will be issuing a comment on the matter tonight.

McManus was accused in a lawsuit filed on Friday of sexually assaulting two flight attendants on the team’s trip to London in 2023. The Jaguars also have been sued for failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment during the flight.