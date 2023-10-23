Nick Bolton dislocated his left wrist

The Chiefs got a win over the Chargers on Sunday afternoon, but they lost a key member of their defense on the way to the victory.

Linebacker Nick Bolton left the game in the second half with a wrist injury and CBS reported that he went to the X-ray room for further evaluation. There was no update from the team before the game was over, but head coach Andy Reid offered one at his postgame press conference.

Reid said that Bolton dislocated his wrist. There’s no word on the outlook for Bolton’s recovery or when he might be able to return to the team at this point.

Bolton led the team with nine tackles in Sunday’s 31-17 win.