Nick Sirianni disagrees with Saquon Barkley’s belief that the Cowboys “wanted it a little more”

After Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Cowboys, during which the Eagles blew a 21-0, Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley said of the opponents, “They wanted it a little more.”

Meeting with reporters on Monday, Coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Barkley’s perception.

“Obviously, we want to go out and put our best effort out at every point, and I felt like when I watched the tape, I saw the effort sky high on both sides of the ball [and] on special teams,” Sirianni said. “Obviously, they went and they got the win. There are always things that factor into it as far as our determination, our effort. I saw that it was high and we all have to be there. I think, like I said, we were. Obviously, Saquon felt something last night and he’s got a great pulse for everything. But as you look at the tape — which obviously after the game, we don’t have the luxury of looking at the tape before we go in and talk to you guys, but I felt like the effort was really, really high in that game.”

Coaches always want to rely on the tape. But the tape is disconnected from the reality. The feeling. The emotion. The momentum.

The Cowboys seized the momentun, and the Eagles couldn’t get it back. Analyzing coaching film doesn’t reveal how it felt for the players on the field. Barkley felt it. The Cowboys dealt it.

And the Eagles now have to deal with figuring out how to get their edge back before Black Friday’s visit from the Bears.