Nick Sirianni says he won’t be changing the offensive playcaller

In Philly, it’s beginning to look a lot like 2023.

But Eagles coach Nick Sirianni isn’t panicking. Even if he arguably should be.

After Friday’s 24-15 loss to the Bears, Sirianni said he won’t be shifting the offensive playcalling duties away from coordinator Kevin Patullo.

“We’re not changing the playcaller,” Sirianni said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “But we will evaluate everything. It’s never just about one person. You win as a team, you lose as a team and you try to evaluate everything, win, lose or draw, and get better from it.”

It’s hard to reconcile a vow to “evaluate everything” with a clear and firm decision to not change the playcaller. If everything is going to be evaluated, playcalling will be, too. And, as part of the evaluation, a change would be, in theory, possible.

It’s becoming more and more clear that something is broken. And with two straight losses after an 8-2 start, the season is taking on the same vibe as it had two years ago, when a 10-1 start melted into five of six losses and a one-and-done postseason exit.

Of course, changing the playcaller won’t matter if the issue is execution. In this regard, Derrick Gunn’s reporting from last week takes on specific relevance. If quarterback Jalen Hurts is freelancing, playcalling isn’t the issue.

Whatever it is, the Eagles have a problem. The boo birds were out in full force on Friday. They have a few extra days before the Week 14 Monday night game at the Chargers. After that, the Eagles have a date with the woeful Raiders, two games against the listless Commanders, and a showdown with the Bills looms. The Eagles should win at least three of the final five games.

The problem is, frankly, that the team that took the field on Friday doesn’t seem equipped to beat anyone.

Whether that changes at this point is up to the Eagles.