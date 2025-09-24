Nick Sirianni tiptoes around question of potential C.J. Gardner-Johnson return

In March, the Eagles shipped safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston. Now that the Texans have released Gardner-Johnson, are the Eagles interested in a reunion?

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked that question by reporters on Wednesday. He tiptoed around the subject. Which made it feel like a tactful, “No thanks.”

“I really am excited about the room that we have,” Sirianni said. “I think they’ve done a really nice job to date. Got a good young player in Andrew Mukuba who continues to get better. I think that having Reed [Blankenship] next to him is helping him get better, and just how Reed got better having Marcus Epps in the building — and Reed said that, I’ve said that in here before about Marcus Epps.

“So, just really excited about that room. Sydney [Brown is] doing a really good job. He is doing a good job on special teams and doing some work on defense as well, so I’m really excited about that group and pleased with that group.”

It’s no surprise that the Eagles don’t want to bring Gardner-Johnson back. In July, he claimed that the Eagles traded him because they were “scared of a competitor,” whatever that means. It could be that the Eagles (and more recently the Texans) decided that Gardner-Johnson is too much of a competitor, to the point where his teammates don’t want to deal with him.

The Texans possibly tried to trade him before cutting him. If so, they obviously generated no interest.

A fourth-round pick in 2019 who has played for the Saints, Eagles (twice), Lions, and Texans, Gardner-Johnson is currently a free agent. No team has been linked to him, yet.