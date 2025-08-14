Nik Bonitto had bone spur removed from foot, Broncos expect him back next week

Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto has missed the team’s last few practices, but head coach Sean Payton said that his absence has nothing to do with his contract.

Bonitto is extension-eligible this offseason and there’s been word of talks about a new deal, so it wasn’t out of left field to wonder if the two things were related. Payton told reporters at a Thursday press conference that a foot issue is the reason why Bonitto has been off the field, however.

Payton said that Bonitto had a bone spur removed from the top of his foot and that he received three stitches as part of the procedure. Bonitto is expected to be back in action next week.

Bonitto posted 78 tackles, 21.5 sacks, an interception return for a touchdown, three forced fumbles, and a fumble return touchdown over the last two seasons.