No surprises among inactives for Chiefs-Broncos

The Broncos had only one player with an injury designation, and they placed wide receiver Brandon Johnson (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

The Chiefs’ only player with a designation, linebacker Nick Bolton, also went on injured reserve after wrist surgery.

So all of the teams’ inactives are healthy scratches, and there are no surprises.

The Broncos’ inactives are safety JL Skinner, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, center Alex Forsyth, nose tackle Keondre Coburn and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia.

The Chiefs’ inactives are defensive end BJ Thompson, offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, defensive tackle Neil Farrell and defensive end Malik Herring.