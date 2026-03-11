OL Trey Pipkins agrees to return to Chargers

The Chargers are re-signing veteran offensive lineman Trey Pipkins to a two-year, $10 million deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Pipkins can earn up to $12M with playtime incentives.

Pipkins, 29, arrived with the team as a third-round pick in 2019. He has spent his entire seven-year career with the Chargers.

In 2025, Pipkins played 13 games, starting 10, on an injury-plagued offensive line. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are returning from season-ending injuries, so Pipkins’ return provides the Chargers with insurance.

He has appeared in 97 games, with 66 starts, in his career.

Pipkins has played 4,459 offensive snaps.