Orlando Storm playoff game pivots from Columbus back to Florida

The Orlando Storm’s home playoff game will be played in Florida, after all.

Days after the UFL announced that the June 7 contest had been moved to Columbus, Ohio, the UFL said the game will be played in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Storm will be facing the D.C. Defenders for a berth in the UFL Championship.

The game had been supplanted from Orlando by an international soccer match.

“As we said from the beginning, our preference was always to keep this game as close to our Orlando fanbase as possible,” UFL president and CEO Russ Brandon said. “When we announced Columbus, we did so to ensure we had a venue confirmed to be able to play the game after exhausting every viable option in the market to that point. Since then, a potential opportunity we had looked into further surfaced in Daytona Beach that warranted immediate onsite evaluation over the weekend. Once we determined the venue had the ability to work with the collective stakeholders on an expedited timeline, we felt it was important to pivot and bring this game back to Central Florida. We can’t thank the collective partners enough for working with us on this solution.”

General admission tickets for the game are being sold for $10 each.