Packers announce 2024 training camp dates

Green Bay will host several open practices for Packers training camp this summer, starting on Monday, July 22.

The Packers’ first session will be on Monday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. CT. The club will follow that with its annual shareholder meeting in Lambeau Field at 3 p.m. on the same day.

While the Packers have not yet announced the times of subsequent summer practices, the club noted that there will be 14 more — plus a family night at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Green Bay’s last open practice will be a joint session with the Ravens on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The Packers will also practice with the Broncos in August, but those sessions will be held in Colorado.

Green Bay has more information on the dates of training camp and attendance policies on the team’s website.