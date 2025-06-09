 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
Packers reportedly will release Alexander

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
Packers reportedly will release Alexander

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers to cut Jaire Alexander

  
Published June 9, 2025 08:31 AM

Jaire Alexander’s tenure in Green Bay has come to an end.

Alexander, a cornerback who has played for the Packers since they drafted him in the first round in 2018, is being released, according to multiple reports.

The Packers proposed a restructured contract that would have paid him less than the $16.15 million base salary he was due this season, and once Alexander turned that down, it was only a matter of time before he’d be released.

Alexander hadn’t been participating in the Packers’ voluntary workouts this offseason as he and the Packers considered whether they have a future together.

Once among the top cornerbacks in the NFL, Alexander has missed more games than he has played the last two years after dealing with a string of injuries.

The 28-year-old Alexander will now become an unrestricted free agent and will surely have some offers from teams that hope he can regain his previous form, and stay healthy.