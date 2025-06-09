Packers to cut Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander’s tenure in Green Bay has come to an end.

Alexander, a cornerback who has played for the Packers since they drafted him in the first round in 2018, is being released, according to multiple reports.

The Packers proposed a restructured contract that would have paid him less than the $16.15 million base salary he was due this season, and once Alexander turned that down, it was only a matter of time before he’d be released.

Alexander hadn’t been participating in the Packers’ voluntary workouts this offseason as he and the Packers considered whether they have a future together.

Once among the top cornerbacks in the NFL, Alexander has missed more games than he has played the last two years after dealing with a string of injuries.

The 28-year-old Alexander will now become an unrestricted free agent and will surely have some offers from teams that hope he can regain his previous form, and stay healthy.