Report: Packers have proposed a restructured contract to Jaire Alexander

The Packers are hoping to get cornerback Jaire Alexander to take a pay cut, and they’ve presented him and his agent with the framework of such a deal.

Green Bay proposed a restructured contract to Alexander that Alexander and his agent have not yet agreed to, according to Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

The Packers would like to keep Alexander but do so at a more affordable price than the $16.15 million base salary he’s due this season. None of that money is guaranteed, which gives the Packers some leverage with the looming possibility that the Packers could cut Alexander and he ends up elsewhere, making less money than the Packers are offering in their restructure.

Alexander has chosen not to attend the Packers’ voluntary in-person workouts, but he did participate in the virtual portion of the offseason program, and he plans to attend the Packers’ mandatory minicamp — assuming the Packers haven’t cut him before then.

Once one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, Alexander has missed more games than he has played the last two years after dealing with a string of injuries.