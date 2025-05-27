 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Packers have proposed a restructured contract to Jaire Alexander

  
Published May 27, 2025 01:21 PM

The Packers are hoping to get cornerback Jaire Alexander to take a pay cut, and they’ve presented him and his agent with the framework of such a deal.

Green Bay proposed a restructured contract to Alexander that Alexander and his agent have not yet agreed to, according to Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

The Packers would like to keep Alexander but do so at a more affordable price than the $16.15 million base salary he’s due this season. None of that money is guaranteed, which gives the Packers some leverage with the looming possibility that the Packers could cut Alexander and he ends up elsewhere, making less money than the Packers are offering in their restructure.

Alexander has chosen not to attend the Packers’ voluntary in-person workouts, but he did participate in the virtual portion of the offseason program, and he plans to attend the Packers’ mandatory minicamp — assuming the Packers haven’t cut him before then.

Once one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, Alexander has missed more games than he has played the last two years after dealing with a string of injuries.