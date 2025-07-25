Falcons agree to terms with WR DJ Chark

The Falcons are signing veteran wide receiver DJ Chark, NFL Media reports.

Chark visited Atlanta on Friday.

He visited with the Bears last month but Chicago did not sign Chark to a deal.

Chark, 28, spent last season with the Chargers but appeared in only seven games because of a hip injury. He finished the season with four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown, playing a total of 105 offensive snaps.

In 2023, Chark caught 35 passes for 525 yards with five touchdowns for the Panthers.

The Jaguars made Chark a second-round pick in 2018, and he eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2019 for them to earn Pro Bowl honors. In 76 games, with 51 starts, Chark has 216 career receptions for 3,100 yards with 24 touchdowns.