Shedeur Sanders unconcerned about limited reps, none with first team

The Browns have a four-way quarterback competition, but only one of them hasn’t received any first-team reps.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders, though, is not sweating his limited practice reps.

“I don’t think that’s my place to answer, to give the answer to that,” Sanders said Friday, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “I feel like that it’s not in my control, so I’m not going to think about that or even have that in my thought process of why it is. There’s a lot of people who want to have the opportunity to be at this level, and I’m here and I’m thankful to have the opportunity. So, whenever that is, that is.”

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, a third-round pick, all appear to be ahead of Sanders on the depth chart. Pickett took all of the first-team snaps in team drills Wednesday, per Oyefusi, and Pickett and Flacco split them Thursday.

Sanders did not receive any first-team reps in the offseason program, either, according to Oyefusi. At times in camp, Sanders has thrown passes to equipment staff members as the last of the four quarterbacks in individual drills.

“It doesn’t make me feel down or left out because I know who I am as a person,” Sanders, the 144th overall pick, said. “I know who I am as an individual, and I know what I could bring to this team. So, I can never feel less than any circumstance.”