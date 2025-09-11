Packers elevate OT Brant Banks, CB Micah Robinson for Thursday night

The Packers announced a pair of elevations from their practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the Commanders.

They have called up offensive tackle Brant Banks and cornerback Micah Robinson. They also announced that they have placed defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. on injured reserve.

Banks signed with the Packers after going undrafted out of Rice and has experience at guard as well as tackle. The Packers listed right tackle Zach Tom and left guard Aaron Banks as questionable to play, so Banks will give them more depth on the offensive line.

Robinson was a seventh-round pick this year and signed to the practice squad after getting cut this summer. Cornerback Nate Hobbs is listed as questionable along with Tom and Banks.