Packers make it a game, drawing within 27-17

The Packers need to figure out how to play better in the first half of games.

The Packers trailed 17-0 at halftime last week before scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter to win 18-17 over the Saints. This week, the Lions led the Packers 27-3 at halftime.

The Lions had more points than the Packers had yards (21) in the first half.

But the Packers have rallied, scoring 14 consecutive points to draw within 27-17.

Christian Watson, who had no catches on two targets in the first half, caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love with 8:17 remaining in the third quarter. Rookie receiver Jayden Reed then caught Love’s pass for a 2-point conversion.

The Packers went three-and-out on their second possession of the second half but scored another touchdown on the third.

Reed caught a 44-yard pass from Love to the Detroit 9 on the final play of the third quarter. The game clock hit zero before the snap, but officials missed it and let the play go.

Love ran it in for the final 9 yards, but the Packers missed the 2-point conversion when Love was stopped short of the goal line on a run.

The Lions were outgained 137 to 17 in the third quarter, punting twice.