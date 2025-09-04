 Skip navigation
Packers sign P Daniel Whelan to a contract extension

  
Published September 4, 2025 04:11 PM

The Packers signed another member of their kicking game to a contract extension on Thursday.

The team announced that punter Daniel Whelan has agreed to a new deal. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Kicker Brandon McManus and long snapper Matt Orzech also signed long-term deals with the team this offseason. They have three-year deals, so there’s a good chance that the Packers moved to keep the whole group together for the same amount of time.

Whelan joined the Packers in 2023 and appeared in every game over the last two seasons. He has a net average of 39.5 yards per kick and he’s landed 40 of his 113 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line.