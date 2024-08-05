 Skip navigation
Packers TE Tucker Kraft passes physical, comes off active/PUP

  
Published August 5, 2024 06:09 PM

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft passed his physical, allowing the team to remove him from the active/physically unable to perform list.

Kraft tore a pectoral muscle while lifting weights this offseason, and the Packers are expected to ease him back into practice.

The Packers made Kraft a third-round pick last season, and he started eight games as an injury replacement for Luke Musgrave. He ended up playing 621 offensive snaps and 194 special teams snaps.

Kraft caught 31 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns. He added five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown in two postseason games.

The Packers are expected to use Kraft and Musgrave in their multiple tight end formations